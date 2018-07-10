Dundalk fitness group overcome 'muck and freezing water' for local cause

Over 25 members of Fighting Fit Personal Training Studio recently took part in a fundraiser in aid of The Birches; an organisation based in Dundalk that provides care and support to those suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The Birches offer a number of services including their day care service, home care service and family support group.

On the 16th of June Fighting Fit members tackled Hell and Back; an outdoor obstacle course where participants ran a distance of 12 kilometres through muck, freezing water and a number of natural and man-made obstacles. The group managed to raise over €3,000 through sponsorship donations.

Stephen Mulligan, owner of Fighting Fit said “When the opportunity came up to fundraise for The Birches we were very excited to get involved. The centre provides an excellent and much needed service to sufferers of Alzheimer’s and Dementia and their families. The Birches is a fantastic local charity in the heart of the community and is run by volunteers. The response we received from the public has been amazing and it was great to see people band together to raise vital funds for this brilliant charity.”

For more information or to make a donation to The Birches you can visit their website www.thebirches.ie. If you would like any more information about Fighting Fit or to sign up for a free week membership trial visit www.fightingfitnation.com.