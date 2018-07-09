Former X-Factor star Wagner turned up in Toale's bar over the weekend

Brazilian singer and former X-Factor finalist Wagner was spotted in an unlikely place last weekend - Toale’s bar in Dundalk.

The wacky singer, who was known for his outlandish performances when he appeared on X-Factor back in 2010, shared a pint with local musician Kevin Shields.

In a video posted on Facebook by Mr. Shields Wagner looked to be in great spirits as he raised his pint and said hello to his fans from Toale’s bar in Dundalk. The video with one of the cult heroes of X-Factor has received over 2,200 views.

The singer was in town to sing a few tunes with Kevin Shields wedding band The Stormers at a wedding over the weekend.

