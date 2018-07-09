Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, 9th July 2018

The death has occurred of Mary McArdle (née Leonard) of St Bridget’s Terrace, Dundalk, Louth/Tallanstown, Louth



Mary Mc Ardle née Leonard, St Brigid’s Terrace, Dundalk and formerly of Tallanstown. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being wonderfully cared for in St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital. 6th July 2018. Mary beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Cora and Ann-Frances, and nana of Mark, Andrew, Jack and John and great-nana of Leah, Patrick, Ben, Harry and Emily and mother-in-law of Derek Curley and John Mc Guinness. Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandsons, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday afternoon at 2pm to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.