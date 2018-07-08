New charge in Dundalk pay parking machines case

A new charge has been brought against three men accused of trying to steal from pay parking machines in Dundalk.

Iulian Sorinel Dulan (41), Mihai Dahorea (33) and Laurehtiu Malaimare (28), all Romanian nationals of no fixed abode, are now awaiting sentencing for three offences allegedly committed just over a month ago.

The three men had already been charged with an attempt to commit theft and possessing a screw driver, Allen keys, pliers and metal roads at Duffy’s car park, Dundalk on May 28th last.

They pleaded guilty to those offences in Cloverhill district court two weeks ago.

Last Wednesday, Dundalk district court heard the three defendants made no reply that morning when they were formally charged with attempting to commit theft by interfering with 20 parking meters in Dundalk between the 25th and 28th of May.

Judge John Coughlan remanded them in custody to July 11th.