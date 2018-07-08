Dundalk man accused of entering unlocked cars

A 34 year old man accused of entering unlocked cars in a local housing estate is currently working as a volunteer on a post-release course, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Niall McGahon with an address at Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue admitted four counts of getting into a stationary vehicle and a further charge of attempting to get into one, at Rockfield Court on August 19th last year and was also prosecuted for possessing a knife.

The defence solicitor said his client had received a sentence from the court in November and is now out of custody on a post release course under the supervision of the Probation Service and is working as a volunteer.

Judge John Coughlan said he would adjourn the charges to the 16th of January for an updated Probation Report and warned the defendant that he go away for “a long, long time” if he offends in any way.