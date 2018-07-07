Suspended sentence for Dundalk man who stole fuel

A man who stole €55 worth of fuel from the same motorway service station over a three day period, was given a nine month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard Thomas Preston of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk had been under a good behaviour bond at the time.

The 26 year old was before the court in relation to three counts of theft from Applegreen on the M1, northbound at Castlebellingham, three days in a row, between the 16th and 18th of December 2016.

The court heard he had been placed under a 12 month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour in January that year in relation to two burglaries, three handling charges and two thefts.

The Defence solicitor said her client lives with his parents and has been attending addiction services for the last three weeks.

Judge John Coughlan imposed a nine month sentence, but suspended it on Thomas Preston entering a bond to be of good behaviour for nine months. He warned the accused that he will serve the nine month sentence if he breaches the terms of the bond adding “The party’s over”.