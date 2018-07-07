Court hears Dundalk man suffers from short term memory loss

A 32 year old local man who allegedly acted in an aggressive and violent manner towards a female Garda, suffers from short term memory loss, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Richard Gorman of Marian Park, Dundalk was prosecuted for obstruction arising out of the incident at Greenacres, Dundalk on May 15th last year and was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and causing criminal damage to a vehicle on the same date.

The defence solicitor explained that his client has epilepsy and ‘things are a bit difficult for him’. He added that the offences before the court occurred over a year ago.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the third of October for an updated Probation report.