Possible water problems for parts of Dundalk today

According to Irish Water repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Belview Estate, Dublin Road, Chapel Road, Mullaharlin Road and surrounding areas in Dundalk today.

Irish Water say a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The estimated completion time of these works has been updated from 6pm to 10pm Tonight.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU023695.