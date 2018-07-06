'Giant octopus' covers home in Louth

If you're in Clogherhead over the weekend, you might just see a giant octopus on land - but fear not, the SeaFoodRocks’ Festival is taking place in Clogherhead from 13th – 15th July and as part of that the organisers have helped build this 10-meter-tall Octopus adorning a local house.

Clogherhead Development Group explained it further:

"Perched on top of the old house on the festival site, this amazing spectacle will make you take notice.

"Made entirely from recycled and upcycled retired fishing equipment gathered at Port Oriel, that would have historically been laid to rest at the bottom of the sea, along with plastic reclaimed by local groups and schools, this really is a remarkable project.

"The sole aim of this sculpture is to create awareness and emphasis of sea pollution on a national level."

The environmentally friendly plan is all part of the festival this year with the hopes of reducing the amount of plastics and non-biodegradable waste on site.