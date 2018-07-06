Teenager charged over the murder of Cameron Reilly remanded in custody

An 18-year-old man appeared at Drogheda District Court this morning charged with the murder of Cameron Reilly.

Aaron Connolly of Willistown, Drumcar was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer on Saturday May 26th.

Judge John Coughlan remanded Mr Connolly in custody and he is set to appear again by videolink at Cloverhill Court next Thursday July 12th.