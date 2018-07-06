Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, 6th July 2018

The death has occurred of Patrick J (Paddy) Lyons of Mountbagnal, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brothers Larry and Michael and sister Kitty. He will be sadly missed by Yvonne, Patricia and Peter, Seán and Mary and Martina and Tony, Daniel and Warren and his many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 2pm-8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 9.15am, via Mountbagnal, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carlingford Nursing Home.

May He Rest In Peace