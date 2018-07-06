'Significant prehistoric landscape' revealed in Dundalk

Recent archaeological excavations at a 57 hectare site at Haynestown and Haggardstown in Dundalk have revealed what is being heralded as "a significant prehistoric landscape" in the area.

The finds at the site just off the Dublin Road close to Jackie Murphy's, include a substantial Bronze Age enclosure, Bronze Age house and burnt mounds and an early medieval souterrain, according to Irish Archaeological Consultancy.

The firm state these finds make a "valuable contribution" to the prehistoric knowledge of the area.

"These discoveries represent an almost continuous tradition of occupation within the development area dating from the early Neolithic all the way through to the early medieval period in an area that was not previously noted for its evidence of prehistoric occupation and therefore makes a valuable contribution to our knowledge of this area during prehistory."