Search continues in Omeath as part of investigation into potential murder of Belfast woman

Gardai and PSNI are continuing their search at an address in Omeath in the investigation into the potential murder of missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth.

The 28-year-old woman had been living at an address in Omeath in April 2017, but has not been seen since then.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in the Newry area in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388470.