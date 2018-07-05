Woman rescues stranded baby dolphin on Louth beach

Watch the below video to see the incredible moment a woman comes to the rescue of a baby dolphin stranded on a Louth beach.

Jenni Hänninen, who is originally from Finland, was horseriding with two friends on Seapoint Beach in Termonfeckin when she noticed the small dolphin struggling on the shore.

Jenni sprung into action picked up the animal and released it back into safety in the water.

Piperstown Stables, who tweeted the video on July 3rd, said that Jenni had saved two dolphins during her horse ride on the beach.

They tweeted: "Piperstown's Jenni Hänninen, originally from Finland, seen in action saving two dolphins stranded on Seapoint beach in Louth.

"Not only is Jenni one of our top riders in the yard, also turns out she's a cracking life guard, it must be the 'Fin'-ish in her."