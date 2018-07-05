Gardai and PSNI search for missing woman in Omeath

Gardai and PSNI officers are conducting a search of a house in Omeath as part of investigations concerning a missing woman today.

According to LMFM, the woman, who is from Northern Ireland and in her 20s, has been missing since April 2017 and has an address in Omeath.

The Irish Sun are reporting that a source has said there is “serious concerns” for the woman’s welfare.

The Belfast Telegraph are reporting that the name of the missing woman is Saoirse Smyth (28) from Belfast.

The PSNI are believed to be looking into the possibility that Saoirse Smyth may have been murdered.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in the Newry area in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the incident room on +4428 9065 0222.