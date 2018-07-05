Athletics
WATCH: Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula takes first place in U18 European Championship heats
U18 European Championship
Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula takes first place in U18 European Championship heats. PICTURE: Ciaran Culligan
Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula came first in her heat in the European U18 Championships 100m today with a time of 11.80.
She'll be in the semi final this evening at 6.45.
Check out her heat race below:
Ireland's @Patience_Jumbo impressed in the 100m heats at the European U18 Championships, winning heat four in 11.80 against a 1.7 m/s headwind. pic.twitter.com/0a6xkueEF0— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 5, 2018
