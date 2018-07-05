Athletics

WATCH: Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula takes first place in U18 European Championship heats

U18 European Championship

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH: Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula takes first place in U18 European Championship heats

Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula takes first place in U18 European Championship heats. PICTURE: Ciaran Culligan

Dundalk athlete Patience Jumbo-Gula came first in her heat in the European U18 Championships 100m today with a time of 11.80.

She'll be in the semi final this evening at 6.45.

Check out her heat race below: