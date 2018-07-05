Lucky Louth racing punter scoops BIG win - by a nose!

A horse racing punter from County Louth landed a stunning payout exceeding €12,000 this week but only after their fourth and final selection edged in front on the line by the smallest of margins.

The customer placed an online €0.75c Each-Way Lucky 15 on four horses on Wednesday evening’s card at Kempton and snapped up BoyleSports’ early prices with all four selections crossing the line at sorter odds.

With 4/1 pick Look Around getting the bet off to a flier in the 6.20, Age Of Wisdom overcame odds of 40/1 to land the 7.50 and the appropriately named Epic Challenge made it three out of three in 8.20 at 7/1.

The ambitious bet was left resting on the final horse, 9/2 shot Faadhel who was backed into 7/2 favourite before the off. The customer endured the most nervous of watches with jockey Andrea Atzeni edging his selection ahead at the crucial moment, just sticking his nose in front as he crossed the line.

The bet would have paid €5,802 had the horses been backed at their starting prices, but as the customer swooped on the early odds, they were able to log in right away to collect a staggering total of €12,383.70.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Huge congratulations to our Wee County customer who really caught us out on Wednesday by picking four winners at Kempton. With the last horse only winning by a nose it was a nervous watch for us all but that small margin made a difference of thousands for the punter and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with it.”