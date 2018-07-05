Jobs Alert: Down Syndrome Centre North East have a number of vacancies

The Down Syndrome Centre North East aims to provide a family centred, multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of essential services, support, information and training to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

We are seeking motivated, enthusiastic professionals to join our growing multidisciplinary team at this exciting start up stage:

SENIOR SPEECH & LANGUAGE THERAPIST responsible for the co-ordination and delivery of the Speech & Language Therapy service in DSC NE.

35 HOURS PER WEEK WITH OPTION OF FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS (Term Time)

REQUIREMENTS: Recognised qualification in Speech & Language Therapy and CORU Registered. Post-graduate experience (3 years or more) is essential with more than 1 years’ experience working with intellectual disability services. Experience of Lámh and Hanen is essential including the delivery of training on these programmes to parents & carers.

SENIOR OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST responsible for the co-ordination and delivery of the Occupational Therapy service in DSC NE.

21 HOURS PER WEEK WITH OPTION OF FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS (Term Time)

REQUIREMENTS: Recognised qualification in Occupational Therapy and CORU Registered. Post-graduate experience (3 years or more) is essential with more than 1 years’ experience working with intellectual disability services.

Sensory integration training is highly desirable.

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR to provide administrative support to ensure the efficient operation of therapeutic services, training & activities in the DSC NE.

21 HOURS PER WEEK

REQUIREMENTS: Relevant Recognised qualification in Business/Finance/Office Administration with excellent IT skills and attention to detail with at least 3 years previous experience in a busy office environment essential.

Salary for all roles commensurate with experience.

For further information/job description email: downsyndromecentrene@gmail.com

Applications of CV and cover letter should be sent to downsyndromecentrene@gmail.com by 5pm on Friday, 20th July 2018 .

Down Syndrome Centre North East, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan