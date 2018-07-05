Award-winning local foodies to open Dundalk's first vegan restaurant

The folks behind Dark Horse Pizzas have announced that they will be turning their pop up supper club venue into a regular dining destination.



The space, which is located in a former butchers premises at Oisin and Zoe Worden's home on Bellurgan Point, will serve up delicious vegan food every Friday and Saturday night.

The pair took to Facebook to reveal their new venture saying: “We're so excited to announce we will be opening The Supper Club on the 20th July, every Friday and Saturday evening.

“We'll be serving lots of tasty dishes and, of course, woodfired sourdough pizza.”



The Dundalk duo also posted some information about the nights: “It will be BYO. Always vegan, with some gluten- free options. We'll be open every Friday and Saturday.



“Booking required for big groups. We are based in Bellurgan, just outside Dundalk, on the road to Carlingford.

“Private message us at www.facebook.com/darkhorsepizzas/ or call 089 2078319 for more info or to place bookings.”

Dark Horse Pizzas is run by local foodies Zoe and Oisin who host pop-up vegan supper clubs and vegan cookery classes from their home in Bellurgan.

They also do catering for private events and parties and won the Irish Street Food Awards for their mobile catering business, which saw them travel to festivals and events across Ireland in their converted horsebox.

Speaking to The Dundalk Democrat in June about their upcoming restaurant venture Zoe said: “We'll be serving up a variety of small plates, tapas style and woodfired sourdough pizzas.

“Lots of our produce will be homegrown, which is exciting! We're a bit nervous, but really looking forward it. We're also going to continue doing private catering for parties and events, cookery classes and our new 'Bend & Brunch' - yoga and vegan brunch afternoons.



“We have teamed up with a friend of ours Jessie Hoey, who is an amazing yoga teacher, the classes are great fun!”

See: www.facebook.com/darkhorsepizzas/