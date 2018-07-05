DEARLY DEPARTED
Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, 5th July 2018
Rest in peace
Rest in Peace
The death has occurred of Mary Woods (née Woods), 1 Gort Nua, Station Road, Castlebellingham, Louth
The death has occurred of Mary Woods (née Woods), 1 Gort Nua, Station Road, Castlebellingham, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Mary, beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Fintan, Garry, Patricia, Martin, and Stephen. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren Aaron, Keane, Kayden, Amie, and Lorcan and great-grandchild Layla, brothers and sisters, Stephen's partner Lisa, Patricia's partner James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Reposing at her home on Friday from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Colmcille’s Church, Togher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterward in Port Cemetery.
Rest In Peace.
