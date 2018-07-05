Gardai in Louth appeal for information after shooting

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for information following a shooting incident.

The incident occurred at a location described as a hilting site on Cement Road, Drogheda shortly after midnight.

A 34-year-old man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

His condition is understood to be stable. There was no one else injured. The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Speaking at Drogheda Garda Station Superintendent Andrew Watters said – ‘We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us here at the incident room in Drogheda Station. We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am last night to come forward’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041- 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.