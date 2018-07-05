Crime
Gardai in Louth appeal for information after shooting
Man injured
Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for information following a shooting incident.
The incident occurred at a location described as a hilting site on Cement Road, Drogheda shortly after midnight.
A 34-year-old man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
His condition is understood to be stable. There was no one else injured. The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on