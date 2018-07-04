Irish Water confirm nationwide hosepipe ban

Irish Water have confirmed a nationwide hosepipe ban, beginning this Friday at 8am and lasting until the end of July.

The body announced the move, known as a National Water Conservsation Order, on Wednesday afternoon in light of the drought that has hit the country as Ireland experiences a dire lack of rainfall.

The ban comes into effect on Friday morning and effects all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities, for example, watering gardens attached to a business premises. The move follows the hospipe ban that has applied to the Greater Dublin area since Monday this week.

Irish Water say they may review the scope of the bans over the coming weeks.

The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months. Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

Use of a hosepipe for use in the following such activities is banned

watering a garden

cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

cleaning a private leisure boat

filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.

Planned water restrictions are in place tonight (Wednesday) in Clogherhead and Termonfeckin between 11pm and 7am and they will continue to be considered for the reminder of the week based on daily demand trends.

The night-time water restriction in place tonight should leave enough in storage so that further water restrictions may not be necessary until Monday night.

Speaking on Tuesday, Louth County Council's Willie Walsh said water reservoirs in the county were "suffering a little bit." He added, "Consumption has been higher than expected. There's an issue with the pump in Cooley. That has exacerbated the situation."