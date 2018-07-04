Business
Late Dundalk businessman Dr Pearse Lyons honoured with Kennedy-Lemass Medal
Honour
Dr Pearse Lyons, the late Alltech founder, who was originally from Dundalk received the Kennedy-Lemass Medal today at a special ceremony to mark Independence Day.
The American Chamber of Commerce honoured Dr Lyons with the award. The medal honours a US Leader of Irish heritage that has helped strengthen the Irish-US relationship.
Commenting on the award, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that "Dr Pearse Lyons was an inspiring innovator who continually pushed the boundaries of what was possible."
The American Chamber added that they were delighted to be "honouring an incredible US citizen who never forgot his native Dundalk."
Dr Lyons' son Mark, who was present to receive the award in Dublin, thanked The Chamber for the special honour:
Incredible honour for the Lyons family and the @Alltech family to have my father Dr Pearse Lyons honoured by @AmericanChamber on the #4thofJuly #4JulyDublin with the Kennedy Lemass Medal. Dad loved his two homes, #Kentucky and #ireland Thank you for this tremendous recognition. pic.twitter.com/bGRoqi9rDy— Mark Lyons (@mpl17) July 4, 2018
