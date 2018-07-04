Roads
REPORT: Van and car collision on Dundalk to Ardee road
Accident
REPORT: Van and car collision on Dundalk to Ardee road
There are reports that a car and van have been involved in an accident at Maplestown Bridge on the Dundalk to Ardee Road this afternoon.
Emergency services, including an ambulance, have arrived at the scene.
According to a new update, the road is currently blocked to allow the vehicles to be removed. Emergency services are still at the scene.
More as we get it.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on