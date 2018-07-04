Shark found washed up on north Louth shore

A Blue Shark was discovered by a man out walking along the Ballagan shoreline, close to Gyles Quay, yesterday evening.

Blue Shark's are known to venture close to Irish shores, but are predominantly an ocean-going fish.

Andy Egan explained how he happened upon the predator.

"I went for a walk after dinner on Ballagan Shore and found the Blue Shark - won’t be paddling tomorrow!!", he added.

According to 'Ireland's Wildlife' Blue sharks grow to a "maximum length of just under 4 metres and typically weigh between 136 – 182 kg, but can grow larger, with the largest recorded specimen coming in at a whopping 240 kg. The record for a blue shark caught in Irish waters is 93.5 kg (206 lb)."

Blue Sharks are top predators according to the website.

"As an apex predator the blue shark sits at the top of the food chain, and healthy adult individuals are generally not at risk of predation by other species (with the exception, of course, of man), although larger sharks may pose some threat.

"Blues feed mainly on smaller prey, predominantly schooling fish and squid, but will readily take larger prey items such as smaller sharks, marine mammals and carrion should the opportunity arise."