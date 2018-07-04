Gin and tonic at Dundalk bar voted best in Ireland

The gin and tonics served up at Russell's Saloon & Gin Emporium, have been voted the best in Ireland.

The popular Park Street bar had their gin serving skills tested as part of The Irish Gin And Tonic Festival and voters crowed their G&T's as the best in the land.

Jean McGuinness, Bar Manager of Russell's in Dundalk told the website Lovin.ie:

"The public reacted brilliantly to The Irish Gin & Tonic Fest, with Stephen Murphy from Old Carrick Mill hosting a fantastic spread of gin tastings and food pairings.

"Everybody is so curious about Irish gin these days and they were excited to meet the distiller of our festival gin. Our choice of using fresh pear with the blueberries went down a storm with our customers as they said the garnish really brought out the fruit in the gin and the bitterness in the Fever Tree tonic."