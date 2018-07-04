Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, 4th July

The death has occurred of Bazie FINN (née Kierans) The Orchard, Rock Rd, Blackrock, Louth



Bazie Finn née Kierans The Orchard, Rock Rd, Blackrock, Dundalk. 1st July 2018. Bazie beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of Anne and Bernice and loving granny of Brian, Francis, Ana and Mario and mother-in-law of Joaquín. Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, sister Etta, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May She Rest In Peace.