Students and teachers at Dundalk school bid fond farewell to Mrs O’Reilly

There were emotional scenes at St Malachy’s Infants’ School last week as teacher Mrs O'Reilly bid farewell to her pupils and colleagues upon her retirement.

Principal Ms McCarthy paid glowing tribute to what Mrs O’Reilly had achieved in her time with the school.

“Mrs O’Reilly started in St.Malachy’s Infants’ School in 1998. She was a very good teacher with lots of experience.

“She then moved into Learning Support which she enjoyed immensely. She got great satisfaction when a child finally learned how to read.

“She had a huge interest in saving the environment and passed on to the children the importance of healthy eating, recycling, saving water and energy.

“Thanks to her we have four Green flags proudly flying. She also passed on the joy of gardening and planting seeds to the children. They loved every minute of their time with Mrs O Reilly in the school garden.

“We will miss Mrs. O Reilly very much. We all wish her a very happy retirement.”