St Peter’s NS Dromiskin scoop gold and top marks

The Blackthorn Tribe from St. Peter’s N.S. Dromiskin, scooped gold and top marks with their Eco Tribe Challenge project.

The Eco Tribe Challenge is a Primary School Initiative organised by Louth Tidy Towns Together and supported by Louth County Council.

This year, given the national emphasis on the threat to pollinators and in particular bees, the challenge was for the pupils to develop a pollinator friendly bed in a community setting.

An objective of the challenge is to bring the lessons learned in the school out in to the wider community by partnering the local tidy towns group on a community planting initiative.

The Blackthorn Tribe from St. Peter’s N.S. Dromiskin went one step further by creating not one but two bee friendly beds in the village centre by giving two mature beds, past their best, a complete facelift by removing all the existing overgrown planting and, under the expert guidance of Dromiskin Tidy Towns volunteer Benedicta Mc Ardle and teacher Mary Larney, replanting them with plants to get ‘Dromiskin Buzzing and Fluttering With Nature!’

There was great excitement when not alone did the project achieve Gold status when the results were announced recently but also achieved the highest mark of all participants with an incredible 97% of the overall mark achieved.

The judges were impressed under all headings with the partnership with tidy towns, the public event, value for money and awareness of the pupils all coming in for special mention and awarded full marks.