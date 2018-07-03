Castletown GNS scoop national award for road safety video

Pupils and teachers at Castletown Girls National School, Dundalk are celebrating after they won the Road Safety Authority’s Safe Cross Code Dance competition.

The pupils of fifth class produced a slick video which received over 5,000 views in under a week, featuring a dance routine which highlighted the importance of the safe cross code.

As part of their prize pupils at Casteltown GNS were presented with 30 mini iPads.

Principal Marion McNally told The Dundalk Democrat that the whole school was involved in the effort to win this national award and gave a special thanks to teachers Aoife McMahon and Mairead Fearon.

Ms. McNally also told how Castletown GNS had gotten into the finals for an RSA competition last year and how after their defeat they came back with a new “revised strategy” ready to take the prize for the Safe Cross Code Competition.

She said: “Road Safety Week turned into Road Safety month for us here! The whole thing just took legs and we went for it. I’d like to say thanks to all the teachers involved and our fantastic pupils.”

The Castletown GNS head says she was also delighted to see that out of the five schools nominated across the country, two were from Louth - St Mary’s N.S., Knockbridge also received a nod.



This isn’t the first award for these talented pupils - last year first class won a Seatbelt Safety competition with the RSA.