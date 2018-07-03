Dundalk record shop gets shout out from young music fan on Today FM

Local record shop Classified Records were chuffed to get a recommendation from a young music fan on Today FM this morning.

The plug came from 8-year-old Tom Cassidy-McCreesh, from Crossmaglen, who called into the shop last week with his mum Siobhan to buy his first records.

Owner Neil Waters explained: "We're all about the sense of adventure and we had a new customer in here last week. Tom Cassidy-McCreesh, aged 8, from Crossmaglen called in with his mum Siobhan to buy his first ever record.

"His choices were Jimi Hendrix live at Woodstock & Bowie's 'Low'; he's got pretty good taste for young'un, right?

"This morning he was on the Ian Dempsey show on Today FM sharing his experience and his love of blues-based guitar rock. Welcome to fold, wee Tom, you've got a life full of music ahead of you."

We're sure Tom will be calling into Classified Records again very soon as owner Neil took to Facebook to promise the local lad a "special discount rate for the plug on national radio!"

You can hear Tom's interview at 44 minutes in to the below podcast: www.todayfm.com/The-Ian-Dempsey-Breakfa…/listen-back