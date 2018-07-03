Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, 3rd July

The death has occurred of Brendan Rice (Snr) of Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, Louth



Brendan Rice, Monday 2nd July 2018. Peacefully in Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Brigid (Dolly). Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Linda O'Brien (Kilsaran), sons Declan (Manchester), Brendan, Denis, Joe (Newry), Aidan (Australia) and Peter (Liverpool), sister Maeve Gaughran, grandchildren, great-grandchildern, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son Brendan, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk (eircode A91P21V) from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Funeral Mass at 11am Thursday morning in Saint Patrick's Cathedral followed by burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Kilsaran.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Yolanda Clara Rafferty (née Greco) of Balagan, Greenore, Louth



The death has occurred of Yolanda Rafferty, Dunbar, Scotland, peacefully at Fidra Nursing Home, North Berwick. Beloved wife of the late Peter (Pete) Rafferty, Ballagan, Greenore. Very deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

A Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher on Tuesday 10th July at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society. Collection box available at Church on morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Bazie Finn (née Kierans) of The Orchard, Rock Rd, Blackrock, Louth



Bazie Finn née Kierans The Orchard, Rock Rd, Blackrock, Dundalk. 1st July 2018. Bazie beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of Anne and Bernice and loving granny of Brian, Francis, Ana and Mario and mother-in-law of Joaquín. Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May She Rest In Peace.