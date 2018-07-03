Adventure

Dundalk man completes mammoth Mount Kilimanjaro climb

Scaled highest peak

Dundalk man Ryan Doherty completed the adventure of a lifetime when he scaled to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro last week.

Ryan (24) was raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. His fundraising target of €4500 was reached just before he departed on June 18th.

Ryan, from Ballymakellet, climbed to it's highest possible point Uhuru Peak at an elevation of 5895m.

Congratulations Ryan.