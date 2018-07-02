DUNDALK CRIME
Intoxicated Newry man arrested after attempt to cycle home via motorway
The man was picked up by Gardai at 9am on Saturday, 30th June
A Newry man was arrested by Dundalk Gardaí for attempting to cycle home whilst intoxicated on the M1 motorway on Saturday 30th June.
The 33-year-old man was stopped by Gardaí on the Haynestown area of the motorway at 9am.
Gardaí said the man, who is now facing two charges, was swerving along the road on his bike.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on