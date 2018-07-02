Dundalk and Dunleer SVP shops big winners at national awards

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Vincent's shops in Dundalk and Dunleer were among the award winners at the 2018 SVP national shops awards in Croke Park last Thursday.

Paddy Donnelly, a volunteer at Vincent’s Dundalk, won Volunteer of the Year and Vincent’s Dunleer won Team of the Year for the North East and Midlands Region.

Ashling Matthews, Dundalk Shop Manager accepted the Volunteer of the Year award on behalf of Paddy Donnelly from Peter Johnson, SVP Retail Regional Manager, North East & Midlands Region.

Meanwhile, Mary Daly, Shop Manager in Dunleer accepted the Team of the Year award from Peter Johnson, SVP Retail Regional Manager, North East & Midlands Region.

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. Not only do they provide people with new and lightly worn items at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is recycled directly back into the community.

There are over 220 Vincent's shops throughout Ireland.