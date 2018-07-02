LOUTH WEATHER: Hot weather could become a 'concern'

Local weather guru Louth Weather has hinted that the hot temperatures could endure for a while yet - and there may be concerns in the near future.

"Looking further ahead, I see this new area of high pressure taking control of our weather next week", Louth Weather stated in a Facebook post this morning.

"If this occurs, we may see temperatures rising as hot as last week. While not wanting to be in any way negative about this weather, I have concerns we will start feeling the disadvantages of all this hot dry weather.

"Water levels in two weeks will be exceptionally low. Over the past few days I've noted a big change in vegetation colour from greens to yellows and browns. Apart from the obvious effects on agriculture, the risk of very serious outbreaks of wild fires (already at status red) will increase substantially."