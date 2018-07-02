Deaths in Dundalk - Saturday 30th June to Monday 2nd July

The death has occurred of Peter O'Hare of Greengates, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peter O'Hare, Saturday 30th June 2018. Suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents James and Alice, brothers Pat, Brendan and Phil, sister Theresa Flynn and niece Leigh Flynn. Very deeply regretted by his loving family wife Katherine (Kay) son Darren, daughter in law Clodagh, grandchildren Sadbh and Oisin, brothers Jimmy, Arthur and Gerard, sisters Eilish, Mary and Lorena, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Thomas Kelledy of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved father of Aoife (Duffy) and Rory. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, son, grandchildren Shauna, Shane, Aaron and Alexandra, sister Olive, brother-in-law Pat, son-in-law Stephen, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm on Monday, with removal at 6pm to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private, please. May He Rest in Peace.