Dundalk fire crews battle eight fires during summer bonfire night

Dundalk fire crews received call-outs to deal with eight separate fires across town during summer bonfire night.

The first call out was at 8pm and the last was approximately 2.30am on Friday night.

The areas included Muirhevnamor, Priorland Grove, Fatima Drive, the Point Road and Toberona.

Dundalk Fire Brigade has also been called out to numerous grass fires in recent weeks.

Yesterday the local fire brigade was called to a grass fire in Marian Park.

Firefighters had to return to the scene just an hour later after receiving a call that more grass had been set on fire in the area.

Last week Dundalk Gardaí warned people to be careful about the spreading of fires when having outdoor barbeques.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Garda station said: “We have been called out to a number of fires where people had set fire to grass recently, including one in the O'Hanlon Park area.

“We would ask people to take care when having barbeques outside during the good spell.

“Grass fires do cause damage and they also take up the time of the fire brigade personnel who might have serious matters to attend to.”