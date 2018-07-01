Lucky Louth punter picks up over €8000 from €2 Lotto bets

A wee county punter is basking in the sunshine with a bigger smile than most after €2 worth of speculative bets bagged them a stunning payout of over €8000.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, started their dream weekend by placing a €1 bet in a BoyleSports shop in County Louth on Saturday afternoon, picking four numbers to be drawn in that evening’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

They needed numbers 4, 11, 17 and 22 to land in the draw at mammoth odds of 7500/1, but incredibly they all rolled out and triggered an initial payout of €7501.

But the customer’s luck didn’t end there, because they also picked three of the numbers to come out at odds of 625/1, adding €626 to their winnings and securing a grand total payout of €8,127

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We have to applaud our ambitious Louth customer who parted with only €2 on Saturday but finished the weekend over €8000 richer. They were thinking big and made little work of the 7500/1 odds, so we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”