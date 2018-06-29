Louth public urged to conserve water as dry spell starts to bite

Demand for water right across Louth continues to be high and as a result Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, state that they may impose a night time restriction on the Clogherhead and Termonfeckin areas from 11pm to 6am tonight.

As the warm weather continues, the demands on water supplies is outstripping the supply in several areas around the country with increased demand at 10% above normal or more.

Irish Water is working with local authorities to do everything possible to conserve water available, examining how we can make further inroads into leakage and seeking maximum public cooperation in saving water. This requires that non-essential uses are stopped while the crisis lasts and the company is drafting Drought Orders to ban such uses for schemes in crisis.

Tips to help you conserve water

- Leak free: Check that your home is leak free. Check for running overflows and fix any dripping taps, cisterns or pipes

- Don’t let the tap run: Brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to a staggering 6 litres per minute. Brushing your teeth with the tap off will use a more modest 1 litre of water

- Shower vs. Bath:The average bath uses 80 litres of water compared to an average shower using 49 litres in seven minutes. Switch your bath to a shower for a massive water saving

- Less time: With the average shower using 7 litres of water per minute by turning your five minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to 7 litres of water per day!

- Fully loaded: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A modern washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water per cycle while a dishwasher uses 20 litres. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water but you will also reduce your energy bills

- Don’t flush it all away: A third of all water used in the home is flushed down the toilet. Some larger cisterns can continue to work effectively with a smaller flush. Place a displacement device into the cistern (out of the way of moving parts) to save water