Men found in burning car at Ravensdale died of gunshot wounds to heads, court hears

Two Dubliners, whose bodies were found in a burning car six years ago at Ravesndale, died of gunshot wounds to their heads, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The evidence was given to the court today in the trial of a 35-year-old Dubliner charged with murdering the two men, who the prosecutor described as ‘small-time criminals’.

Jason O’Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue, Fairview is accused of murdering fellow Dubliners 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond on March 7th, 2012 at Ravensdale in Co Louth.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and the jury will be asked to use circumstantial evidence to convict him.

Alexander Owens SC, prosecuting, yesterday read out the report of the pathologist, who carried out the post-mortem exams on both bodies.

Dr Khalid Jaber, who was Deputy State Pathologist at the time, said that he viewed the charred remains of both men at the scene before carrying out the autopsies.

He said that several bones had broken due to the heat of the fire and that some of their features were nolonger identifiable.

He retrieved fragments of projectiles from their heads, which a garda already testified had constituted two bullets to each head.

Dr Jaber gave the cause of their deaths as gunshot wounds to their heads, with cyanide poisoning a secondary cause in Mr Redmond’s case. Cyanide in his blood would have resulted from the burning of the vehicle, he explained.

The trial will continue on Monday before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of five women and seven men.