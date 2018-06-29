North Louth community groups and schools benefit from government funding

Two local groups along with two schools in Louth are to benefit from new Government funding through the CLÁR programme.

The successful applicants were:

Bush Primary School who were granted €50k for the construction of footpaths, provision of bus shelter, speed safety signs, road markings, public lighting and speeds ramps.

Mullaghbouy National School were granted €17,550 to construct a footpath and railings.

Cooley Community Enterprises Ltd from Carlingford were granted €7,087 for upgrading of pathway/footpath and retaining wall Jenkinstown Project Committee have also been granted €30,000 for the construction of access footpaths to link local amenities

Speaking about the purpose of the funds Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said: "The funding under this latest round of the Clár Programme will allow for the installation of safety measures such as pedestrian crossings, flashing lights and speed indicators in villages and adjacent to schools and community facilities. These measures will help to keep not only our children, but all those who live in CLÁR areas, safe which is very welcome.

“This builds on the previous funding allocations under Clár; since 2016, the Programme has provided funding to over 1,000 projects in rural areas across the country.

“Thanks to our recovering economy, not only have we been able to reopen the Clár Programme, but we are continuing to build on it. I am delighted to hear Minister Ring confirm today that two further rounds of Clár Funding are due this year, allocating funds for Play Areas and First Response Supports. Details of these allocations will be announced shortly.

“Through the Clár Programme and other supports under the Action Plan of Rural Development, such as the Rural Recreation programme and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Fine Gael will continue working hard to support rural Ireland.”