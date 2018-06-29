Boris Johnson makes appearance at Dundalk anti-Brexit protest

A small group of locals and Sinn Féin representatives gathered at Dundalk Market Square yesterday at 3pm to protest against Brexit and the prospect of a hard border.



Included in the group was Sinn Féin Louth TD Gerry Adams, local Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú, Conor Murphy MLA, and Megan Fearon MLA.



A protestor dressed as British politician Boris Johnson was searched by customs officials in a piece of street theatre.

Speaking afterward Gerry Adams urged the Irish government to “take a tougher stance to ensure that the British government honour the backstop agreement on the customs union and the single market”.

The Louth TD said: “Last December the Irish people were told by the Taoiseach that the so-called backstop arrangement was a guarantee that there would be no hard border and that the interests of citizens in the north, the majority of whom voted against Brexit, would be protected.

“We were told we had a cast-iron guarantee that there would be no hard border on our island. We were told that this draft agreement would be converted into a legally binding text. It didn’t happen.”

"We were also told that the December agreement would be enshrined in a legal text and that the British had to produce firm proposals for today’s EU summit. It didn’t happen.

"On May 17 following his meeting with Theresa May, the Taoiseach said that the British would table a new proposal on a future customs relationship within the following two weeks. It didn’t happen."

Mr. Adams added: “The Irish government should not allow the talks to proceed without agreement at the EU summit on the border and the backstop arrangement. However, I suspect they will.

“Brexit presents a massive threat to our two economies and to the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish people need certainty on no hard border. That certainty can best be found if the north is given a special status that keeps it within the single market and customs union”.