Dundalk Georgian home throws-up more intriguing local historic artifacts

Local home restorer Stephen Hickey, who is currently working on a Georgian house on St Mary's Road in Dundalk, has uncovered more intriguing artifacts during the restoration there.

Although they may not be of much financial value, they certainly add more colour to the story of the home.

In a post on Facebook this morning, Stephen explained what he had uncovered.

"The Georgian stairs that keeps on giving; a few more finds as of last night. Interesting to see original insulation made up of straw, wheat and other plant matter.

"A lot of the items likely locally made, including an oxbone marble, tobacco pipe, ink bottles, childs knitted boot, matchboxes, early weather reports, cutlery with porcelain handles etc. Located on the third floor, seems people took food to bed a long time ago too!"

Stephen has been restoring the home several years now, and hopes to have it complete within the next 18-24 months.