Bernadette Breen, mother of missing Dundalk teen Ciara Breen dies

Bernadette Breen, the mother of missing teenager Ciara, passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Thursday.

Bernie was the heartbroken mother of the late Ciara, who disappeared from her home on Bachelors Walk in 1997, and dear daughter of the late Brendan and Marie. Deeply regretted by her brothers Patrick, James and Niall, sister Cyprienne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her brother James’s home, 46 Seafield Lawns, from 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45 to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11.o’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.