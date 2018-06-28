IRISH WATER: Water restrictions for parts of Louth

Demand for water right across Louth is increasing and as a result Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, will be imposing night time restrictions on the Clogherhead and Termonfeckin areas from 11pm to 6am for the foreseeable future.

The Clogherhead network is supplied from the Drogheda network and when demand in Drogheda increases this has the effect of reducing flow into the Clogherhead network. Also, the demand on the Clogherhead water supply has increased significantly in recent days.

The reduced flow into the network coupled with the increased demand has resulted in water leaving the Clogherhead reservoir at Castlecoohill at a faster rate than it can be replenished.

Irish Water is appealing to the public right across the country, to conserve water while the prolonged dry spell that has been predicted by Met Éireann, continues.

Irish Water’s Drought Management Team is meeting daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country.

Demand for water is increasing while levels in rivers and lakes are dropping significantly which means that is there is less water available to treat and supply to homes and businesses.

Nationally, Irish Water have today identified 100 water supply schemes around the country that are now at risk.

Customers in Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, North Galway, Louth and Kerry have already experienced restricted water supply and outages in some cases. Currently almost 4,000 customers are impacted.