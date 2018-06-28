Dundalk's newest comedy night brings Karl Spain to Imperial Hotel tomorrow

Dundalk's newest comedy night, The Copper Comedy Club, are to host their first night of many this Friday June 29th in the Hotel Imperial.

MC Aidan Shields, who also runs the Juiecebox Comedy nights in The Spirit Store said:

"Our headliner Karl Spain is probably best known in Ireland for his TV series Karl Spain Wants A Woman. In 2009 he filmed Karl Spain Wants to Rock but did not get a woman from that show.

"Apart from his own series he was also on Operation Transformation in 2017 and has performed stand up on television all over the world – the U.S, the Middle East, Australia and even as far away as England. He has also appeared on Liffey Laughs, The Late Late Show, The Panel, Tubridy Tonight, The Afternoon Show and The Offside Show.

"As well as being a regular performer at Kilkenny Cat Laughs, the Galway Comedy Festival, the Vodafone Comedy Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Montreal Just for Laughs. He has toured Australia as well as the U.S. and South Africa. He has toured with Kevin Bridges and Ed Byrne.

"Supporting Karl is the star of TV3's Blind Date, Fabu-D. Fabio David, better known as FABU-D is a comedian, MC, entertainer and actor and based in Dublin, Ireland. Born in Nigeria, FABU-D channels the African man in Europe and embraces the Irish culture throughout his live sets. He quickly made a name for himself while performing on the streets of Dublin and creating viral videos which have amassed over 150 millions views online."

The night will also feature up and coming Monaghan man James Cadden and will be hosted by the humble kingpin of comedy in the northeast Aidan Shields.

Doors at 8pm. Show at 9pm. Free pint on entry. Admission €10.

Check out Hotel Imperial facebook page for more details.