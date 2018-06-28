FIRE
Two fire units called to scene of house blaze in Dundalk estate last night
Emergency services arrived on the scene at 9.15pm
Dundalk Fire Station
Two fire trucks responded to an emergency callout at a Dundalk housing estate last night.
The occupants of the house in Grange Drive, Muirheavnamor escaped the house fire uninjured before the Dundalk fire brigade units arrived at the scene at around 9:15pm.
The house suffered smoke damage, and the kitchen and living room were said to be very badly damaged by the fire.
