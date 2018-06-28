Bail set for Dundalk casino knife accused (27)

A man accused of trying to rob a casino in Dundalk while armed with a knife, had strict bail conditions imposed at the local district court last Wednesday.

Stephen Kerrigan (27) with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk is charged with attempted robbery at a premises at The Demesne, Dundalk on June 3rd last.

Judge John Coughlan ­who put back the case to December 5th, - asked that bail terms be agreed between the State and the Defence as he said he couldn’t have people allegedly “walking around Dundalk with a knife, holding up places”.