Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, 28th July 2018

The death has occurred of Audrey McCourt (née Hande) Oakvale Park, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Michael in infancy and her sister Nuala. Audrey will be very sadly missed by her loving family, husband Jim, daughters Mary-Claire and Grace (Cambridge), sons Christopher (London), Alan (Dromiskin) and Daniel, grandchildren Stephanie, Sinead, Daniel, Liam, Sophie, David, Craig and Kyle, great-granddaughter Sienna and sisters Catherine Cheunge and Margaret McCooey, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sam, sons-in-law Paul and Malcolm, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm Wednesday evening. Removal Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Laura Coleman Laura Coleman (née Craven) Mc Dermott’s Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital, 27th June 2018. Laura, much-loved wife of Sean, dear mother of Gerard and granny of Adam. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, grandson, daughter-in-law Sandra, brother Liam and sister Sadie Foran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Gerard’s home, Carrick Road, Dundalk, from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace